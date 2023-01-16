© 2023 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Luke Tennie discusses upcoming Apple TV+ show "Shrinking"

By Craig McFarland
Published January 16, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST
Shrinking debuts on Apple TV+ on January 27. This new show written by Ted Lasso's own Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence focuses on Jimmy (Jason Segel) as he is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty.

Craig was given the opportunity to speak with Luke Tennie, who plays Sean in the show. This is a great conversation about his inspiration to get into acting, the large role his family plays in his life and much more. Any Ted Lasso fan will enjoy this chat.

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
