© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

Author Jake Friedman discusses The Disney Revolt with Beyond the Mouse

Published December 9, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST
jake.jpeg
Chicago Review Press
/

When it comes to the history of Walt Disney and the studio, the labor strike of 1941 is a fascinating moment. Jake Friedman joins Craig and Brandon (Front Row Classics) to discuss his book, The Disney Revolt. It is a remarkable look at the lives of two individuals, Art Babbit and Walt Disney and how they ended in such a confrontation. It's a real page turner that involves everything from the mob, the studio system, a history of unions and even Mickey Mouse. This was a wonderful conversation, and we hope you enjoy it!

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories