Author Jake Friedman discusses The Disney Revolt with Beyond the Mouse

When it comes to the history of Walt Disney and the studio, the labor strike of 1941 is a fascinating moment. Jake Friedman joins Craig and Brandon (Front Row Classics) to discuss his book, The Disney Revolt. It is a remarkable look at the lives of two individuals, Art Babbit and Walt Disney and how they ended in such a confrontation. It's a real page turner that involves everything from the mob, the studio system, a history of unions and even Mickey Mouse. This was a wonderful conversation, and we hope you enjoy it!