Front Row Network

Clerks 3 stars Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson discuss film with Front Row Network

Published December 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST
Clerks 3 arrives on Blu-ray today! To celebrate the release we are bringing you Craig's interview with stars of the film, Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson. These two came onto our screens as Dante Hicks and Randal Graves nearly thirty years ago. We had the chance to ask them about revising the characters they have come to love, also how the set was different for Clerks 3 than the previous two films. Craig also provides a non-spoiler review of the film prior to the interview. Clerks 3 is also available for rental or streaming on all major platforms.

