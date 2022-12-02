Jason Mewes on fatherhood and his new podcast Father's Day

Hello all you Lasso fans! Today is a much different kind of interview. Craig and Jeremy had the chance recently to speak with Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks) about his new podcast with Kevin Smith, Father's Day. Once we found out that Jason was also a Ted Lasso fan it seemed like a perfect fit to have him on the show. In this episode you get more Dad talk then we've been able to have in any previous episode of PB&B. We also discuss what Jason does for his own mental health, and that leads to a very happy discussion of Lego.

In addition to the main interview, at the end of the episode you'll hear an interview Craig was able to of with Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson about the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray release of Clerks 3.