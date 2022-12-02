© 2022 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Jason Mewes on fatherhood and his new podcast Father's Day

Published December 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST
Hello all you Lasso fans! Today is a much different kind of interview. Craig and Jeremy had the chance recently to speak with Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks) about his new podcast with Kevin Smith, Father's Day. Once we found out that Jason was also a Ted Lasso fan it seemed like a perfect fit to have him on the show. In this episode you get more Dad talk then we've been able to have in any previous episode of PB&B. We also discuss what Jason does for his own mental health, and that leads to a very happy discussion of Lego.

In addition to the main interview, at the end of the episode you'll hear an interview Craig was able to of with Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson about the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray release of Clerks 3.

Front Row Network
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
