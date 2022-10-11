© 2022 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

John Stamos and cast of Big Shot talk season two ahead of Disney+ premier

Published October 11, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
Big Shot season two hits the court and our Disney+ subscriptions this Wednesday! We were invited to preview season two, and to speak to several of the cast members. This is a personal favorite of many of the BTM cohosts. We all love the show, and look forward to it building in season two. We also snuck in a couple of questions to John Stamos about the Disney Parks. It's a wonderful chat!

Interviews include:

CRICKET WAMPLER, TIANA LE, and TISHA CUSTODIO

NELL VERLAQUE, SOPHIA MITRIO SCHLOSS, and SARA ECHEGARAY

JOHN STAMOS

Front Row Network Disneydisney plus
