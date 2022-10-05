© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach our subscription goal for the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter. If you do not subscribe already, click here to stay informed, now.
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

Puffs! Show creator talks to The Front Row Network ahead of premier at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in October

Published October 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT
Puffs FRN
Jeremy Goeckner
/

We are excited to bring you a conversation with Matt Cox, creator of the Off-Broadway hit Puffs: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a School of Magic and Magic. If you are a fan of a certain boy wizard who lived, you may be familiar with the story, but this show follows Wayne and his fellow Puffs as they go through the school.

The show will be coming to the Springfield area October 27-30 at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Craig is involved in the production as Wayne, Gus is responsible for producing and helping to bring the show to the Hoogland. Sit back and enjoy this conversation!

Tickets: HCFTA.org

Featuring: Craig McFarland and Gus Gordon

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Related Stories