Puffs! Show creator talks to The Front Row Network ahead of premier at the Hoogland Center for the Arts in October

We are excited to bring you a conversation with Matt Cox, creator of the Off-Broadway hit Puffs: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a School of Magic and Magic. If you are a fan of a certain boy wizard who lived, you may be familiar with the story, but this show follows Wayne and his fellow Puffs as they go through the school.

The show will be coming to the Springfield area October 27-30 at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. Craig is involved in the production as Wayne, Gus is responsible for producing and helping to bring the show to the Hoogland. Sit back and enjoy this conversation!

Tickets: HCFTA.org

Featuring: Craig McFarland and Gus Gordon