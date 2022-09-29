© 2022 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Joseph McBride discusses his update of 'Whatever Happened to Orson Welles?' on Front Row Classics

Published September 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT
Joseph McBride discusses his recent update of 'Whatever Happened to Orson Welles?'
/

Front Row Classics welcomes renowned author/historian Joseph McBride to the podcast. McBride discusses his well-researched and personal critical study, "What Ever Happened to Orson Welles?: A Portrait of an Independent Career". Brandon and Joe walk through the many misconceptions of Welles' final decades along with the many projects he helmed as a pure, independent filmmaker.

The newly, updated edition of "What Ever Happened to Orson Welles?: A Portrait of an Independent Career" is available from University Press of Kentucky.

Joseph McBride is the author of twenty-four books, including acclaimed biographies of Frank Capra, John Ford, and Steven Spielberg, two other books on Welles, and critical studies of Ernst Lubitsch and Billy Wilder. A former reporter, reviewer, and columnist for Daily Variety in Hollywood, McBride is a professor in the School of Cinema at San Francisco State University.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
