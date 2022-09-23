"Meet Cute" Director speaks with the Front Row Network

On this special episode of the Front Row Network Jeremy sits down with Alex Lehman, the director of the new Peacock comedy “Meet Cute”. What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner? That’s the reality for Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson). But what happens when you change too much? And can two people fall and grow in love reliving the same day? Jeremy and Alex discuss what drew him to this film, the intricacies of time travel, working with two comedy superstars and just what our traumas in life really mean. Join us for an incredible conversation.