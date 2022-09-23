© 2022 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

"Meet Cute" Director speaks with the Front Row Network

Published September 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT
On this special episode of the Front Row Network Jeremy sits down with Alex Lehman, the director of the new Peacock comedy “Meet Cute”. What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner? That’s the reality for Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson). But what happens when you change too much? And can two people fall and grow in love reliving the same day? Jeremy and Alex discuss what drew him to this film, the intricacies of time travel, working with two comedy superstars and just what our traumas in life really mean. Join us for an incredible conversation.

Front Row Network
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
