Strange World creators talk to Beyond the Mouse

Thanks to Walt Disney Animation Studio, Craig had the opportunity to speak to many of the creators behind the upcoming Disney film Strange World. This film will be coming to theaters on November 23, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu. Join along as we discuss the creative inspiration of the film you’re sure to see with your family this holiday season!

Today’s interviews in order:

Amy Smeed- Head of Animation and Justin Sklar- Head of Animation

Mehrdad Isvandi- Production Design and Sean Jenkins- Head of Environments

Don Hall-Director, Qui Nguyen- Co-Director/Writer and Roy Conli- Producer