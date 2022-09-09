Jeremy Swift talks music and Ted Lasso with Peanut Butter and Biscuits

Hello all you Lasso fans! We are thrilled today to speak with the conscious of Ted Lasso, Jeremy Swift stopped by our Zoom windows recently for a great chat. We speak to Jeremy not only about his role as Leslie Higgins, but we also spend sometime exploring his creative spirit. His passion for music comes through during our talk. He even gives us a sneak listen of his song Wonderland. This single will release in October, with a new full length album coming in early 2023. It's a fun conversation about the Emmys, Lasso and so much more!