Beyond the Mouse speaks to Brad Forenza and Adassa about "Around the Sun"

Published September 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
BTM Around the Sun
Around the Sun
/
BTM speaks to Brad Forenza and Adassa

“It’s just one beautiful land of opportunity we are in…”

This week Craig and Vanessa had a wonderful opportunity to speak to Brad Forenza about the upcoming second season of Around the Sun. “A scripted, episodic audio drama that explores human connections, made and missed, with an existential flare.” Brad is also joined by Around the Sun cast member, Adassa. We also speak to her about her role as Delores in Encanto, and particularly her work with Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s a fun and insightful conversation. Listen to the first season of Around the Sun now, wherever you find podcasts.

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
