Beyond the Mouse speaks to Brad Forenza and Adassa about "Around the Sun"

“It’s just one beautiful land of opportunity we are in…”

This week Craig and Vanessa had a wonderful opportunity to speak to Brad Forenza about the upcoming second season of Around the Sun. “A scripted, episodic audio drama that explores human connections, made and missed, with an existential flare.” Brad is also joined by Around the Sun cast member, Adassa. We also speak to her about her role as Delores in Encanto, and particularly her work with Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s a fun and insightful conversation. Listen to the first season of Around the Sun now, wherever you find podcasts.