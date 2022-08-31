Front Row Classics discusses audio commentaries with Jeremy Arnold

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome back author & historian, Jeremy Arnold. Jeremy and Brandon discuss the art of preparing audio commentaries for blu-ray releases of classic films. They also take time to highlight two films in which Jeremy has provided commentary.

The first film discussed is "Sudden Fear" from 1952 starring Joan Crawford, Jack Palance and Gloria Grahame. The conversation, then, turns to "The Lavender Hill Mob" (1951) starring Alec Guinness and Stanley Holloway. We hope this episode will inspire our listeners to discover these two lesser-known gems.

