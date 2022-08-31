© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

Front Row Classics discusses audio commentaries with Jeremy Arnold

Published August 31, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT
Front Row Classics discusses the process of audio commentaries with author/historian, Jeremy Arnold.
The Front Row Network
/
Front Row Classics discusses the process of audio commentaries with author/historian, Jeremy Arnold.

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome back author & historian, Jeremy Arnold. Jeremy and Brandon discuss the art of preparing audio commentaries for blu-ray releases of classic films. They also take time to highlight two films in which Jeremy has provided commentary.

The first film discussed is "Sudden Fear" from 1952 starring Joan Crawford, Jack Palance and Gloria Grahame. The conversation, then, turns to "The Lavender Hill Mob" (1951) starring Alec Guinness and Stanley Holloway. We hope this episode will inspire our listeners to discover these two lesser-known gems.

Tags

Front Row Network Film
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories