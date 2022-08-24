Front Row Network chats with Tyler Fredrickson

The Front Row Network is excited to bring you a special interview this week. Brandon Davis and Louis Hare chat with Film and TV Executive, Tyler Fredrickson. Tyler sheds light on the world of script development. He currently serves as development executive for Joey King's production company, All the King's Horses. We discuss the ins and outs of choosing projects for a specific talent and well as the current state of streaming.

Tyler has worn many hats throughout his life & career. The hosts also discuss his experiences working for a talent agency, playing in the NFL and being a contestant on season 30 of Survivor.