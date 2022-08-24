© 2022 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Front Row Network chats with Tyler Fredrickson

Published August 24, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT
The Front Row Network
The Front Row Network is excited to bring you a special interview this week. Brandon Davis and Louis Hare chat with Film and TV Executive, Tyler Fredrickson. Tyler sheds light on the world of script development. He currently serves as development executive for Joey King's production company, All the King's Horses. We discuss the ins and outs of choosing projects for a specific talent and well as the current state of streaming.

Tyler has worn many hats throughout his life & career. The hosts also discuss his experiences working for a talent agency, playing in the NFL and being a contestant on season 30 of Survivor.

Tags

Front Row Network Filmsurvivor
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
