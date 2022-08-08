Julie Ratz talks about upcoming ROCKBALLET performance

In a different kind of interview, Craig speaks to Julie Ratz about the upcoming performance of ROCKBALLET coming to the Springfield area on August 20 which will take place at The Springfield Muni. We discuss how the music of Queen was chosen for the ballet. Julie talks about how Copper Coin Ballet Company sees itself as a company that can unite arts organizations throughout Central Illinois. It is a wonderful conversation about a great local arts group!

More information and to buy tickets go to: coppercoinballet.org