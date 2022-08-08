© 2022 NPR Illinois
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

Julie Ratz talks about upcoming ROCKBALLET performance

Published August 8, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT
Julie Rockballet
Copper Coin Ballet/ Jeremy Goeckner
/

In a different kind of interview, Craig speaks to Julie Ratz about the upcoming performance of ROCKBALLET coming to the Springfield area on August 20 which will take place at The Springfield Muni. We discuss how the music of Queen was chosen for the ballet. Julie talks about how Copper Coin Ballet Company sees itself as a company that can unite arts organizations throughout Central Illinois. It is a wonderful conversation about a great local arts group!

More information and to buy tickets go to: coppercoinballet.org

Front Row Network
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
