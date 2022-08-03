Gus Gordon speaks with Bill Hayes on Original Broadway Cast

In the latest episode of Original Broadway Cast, Gus Gordon welcomes entertainment legend Bill Hayes. Gus had the chance to meet Bill when they both appeared in a concert version of the Stephen Sondheim musical Follies at The Little Theatre on the Square back in 2007.

Bill Hayes burst onto the early national television scene in Olsen & Johnson’s 1949 madcap series Fire-Ball Fun-for-All. From there he was tapped by producer Max Liebman to be a featured singer on Your Show of Shows starring Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca (1950-1954). Bill made his Broadway debut in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Me and Juliet, and followed with a gold record for “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” (over 4,000,000 sold). Bill headlined the first national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie as Albert Peterson, and has headlined musicals in major theatres across the country. He is best known for playing Doug Williams on Days of Our Lives opposite his lovely wife Susan Seaforth Hayes. Bill joined the show in 1970, and still makes regular appearances to this day to the delight of his countless fans.

We hope you enjoy this conversation between Gus and Bill.