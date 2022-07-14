Front Row Classics welcomes John DiLeo to discuss 'No Small Parts'

Brandon welcomes author & film historian, John DiLeo to Front Row Classics this week. John has recently written a new book called, "There Are No Small Parts: 100 Outstanding Film Performances with Screen Time of 10 Minutes or Less." The book shines a spotlight on pivotal performances from gifted actors who make their mark with limited screen time. The actors range from major stars to dependable character actors in a wide variety of films from 1935-2019. Brandon and John highlight close to a dozen of the one-hundred performances discussed in the book. We hope this interview will inspire you to go back and appreciate these small but scene-stealing gems.

THERE ARE NO SMALL PARTS: 100 OUTSTANDING FILM PERFORMANCES WITH SCREEN TIME OF TEN MINUTES OR LESS is available wherever books are sold from Glitterati.

Born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island, John currently resides in Milford, PA. He went to Ithaca College and received a B.F.A. in Theatre Arts. After thirteen years of on-and-off stage acting, and one film credit (THE JERKY BOYS), he switched to writing about film.

His website is www.johndileo.com, his Twitter handle is @JOHNDiLEO, his Instagram page is john.dileo.12.