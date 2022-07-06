Front Row Classics finds a 'Place in the Sun' with George Stevens Jr.

We are thrilled to welcome back George Stevens Jr. to Front Row Classics this week. George joins Brandon to discuss the release of his autobiography, "My Place in the Sun: Life in the Golden Age of Hollywood and Washington". The book delves into his experiences growing up with a legendary film director father. He, then, forged his own path into becoming one of the true warriors for the performing arts in America. In this interview, you'll hear great stories revolving around such legendary 20th century figures as John F. Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor and Katharine Hepburn. George also pays tribute to his late friend, Sidney Poitier.

"My Place in the Sun: Life in the Golden Age of Hollywood and Washington" is available from University Press on Kentucky wherever books are sold.

George Stevens, Jr. is a director, writer, producer, and playwright. He is the founder of the American Film Institute, creator of the AFI Life Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors, and has served as co-chair of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities for President Obama. Awards and honors include fifteen Emmys, eight Writers Guild and two Peabody Awards, the Humanitas Prize, the Spirit of Anne Frank Award, an NAACP Legal Defense Fund Award, and an Honorary Academy Award in 2012. He is the author of Conversations with the Great Moviemakers of Hollywood's Golden Age and the Broadway play Thurgood. Find out more at georgestevensjr.com and follow George on Twitter at @officialgsjr.