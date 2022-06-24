Gus Gordon interviews Broadway performer Michael Gruber on the 'Original Broadway Cast' podcast

In the latest episode of ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST, Gus welcomes a good friend of his from high school and an incredibly accomplished veteran of the Broadway Stage: Mr. Michael Gruber. Michael was born and raised in Cincinnati. Throughout his school years, Michael had a love for acting as he was constantly surrounded by acting and music. He was in various school plays such as Hello, Dolly! and Pippin.

From college on, Michael pursued acting, singing, and dancing on stage with much critical acclaim. His Broadway credits include Munkustrap in Cats (Broadway), the Tin Man in Wizard of OZ, Don Lockwood in Singin' in the Rain, Riff in West Side Story, Cousin Kevin in Tommy, Judd Fry in Oklahoma!, Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls, Billy Crocker in Anything Goes, and Mike in the final company of A Chorus Line (Broadway).

Michael and Gus talk all this and much more in a conversation you simply have to hear!