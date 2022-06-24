© 2022 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Academy Governor Howard Berger talks his award-winning career with Front Row Network

Published June 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT
Howard Berger interviewed by the Front Row Network

Howard Berger is an Oscar winner and an Emmy winner for his work in makeup over a forty year career in Hollywood. One of his first projects was "Aliens," and since then has become a fixture in special effects makeup especially in the area of creatures and monsters. Howard won his Academy Award for "The Chronicles of Narnia: the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." 

Craig gets a chance to ask him about his prolific career as well as some inside stories about his work with Quentin Tarantino and Sam Raimi. They also talk about the role of mentorships in Hollywood. Howard gives Craig his thoughts behind serving as one of the makeup and hair stylists to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

FEATURING: Craig McFarland

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
