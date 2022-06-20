INTERVIEW - Liz Hannah on writing 'The Girl From Plainville'

Today on the pod Jeremy is speaking with writer, director, producer and show-runner Liz Hannah. Liz is an incredibly accomplished person having written the 2017 Steven Spielberg film "The Post" for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. More recently, she was a writer and executive producer on the Hulu series "The Dropout." But our conversation today primarily concerns her work co-creating, writing and executive producing the true crime series "The Girl From Plainville" on Hulu.

The series follows the story of Conrad Roy and his long-distance girlfriend Michelle Carter who was convicted of manslaughter after encouraging him over text to commit suicide. The series is a fascinating and heart-breaking look at everyone's everlasting search for meaning and self-worth and how those desires can lead to tragic outcomes. We talk about this and so much more from the person who's brain it came from! Check out this awesome conversation!