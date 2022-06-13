Showrunners for new Disney Channel Series 'Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion' speak with Beyond the Mouse

“We get to have a very unique Mexican-American superhero.”

Craig had an excellent opportunity to catch up with the showrunners behind the new Disney Channel series "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion," Leo Chu and Eric Garcia. This team has been creating together for a decade going back to their time developing "Afro Samurai." They open up about their creative process and discuss the writing and creative growth of "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion." It’s a fun conversation digging a bit deeper into what it takes to bring a show to series.

“Violet Rodriguez, an everyday Mexican-American teen, is chosen by a magical luchador mask which transforms her into Ultra Violet, a superhero fighting crime alongside her luchador uncle, Cruz, also known as Black Scorpion.”

FEATURING: Craig McFarland