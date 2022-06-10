Front Row Classics looks at 'The Best Years of Our Lives' with Alison Macor

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome award-winning author, Alison Macor, to the podcast. Brandon and Front Row Flashbacks host, Jay Hoffman join Alison to discuss her newest book, "Making the Best Years of Our Lives: The Hollywood Classic that Inspired a Nation". Macor discusses the history of "The Best Years of Our Lives" along with its many themes that remain contemporary in 2022. We also get Jay's perspective on the way veterans issues were portrayed in the 1946 film. The hosts also discuss why this film remains such an unsung classic among contemporary audiences.

"Making the Best Years of Our Lives: The Hollywood Classic That Inspired a Nation" is available from University of Chicago Press wherever books are sold.

Alison Macor received a Public Scholars grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities for her forthcoming book "Making The Best Years of Our Lives: The Hollywood Classic That Inspired a Nation" (University of Texas Press, 2022), about the 1946 blockbuster that influenced the way we talk about PTSD. She's also the author of "Rewrite Man: The Life and Career of Screenwriter Warren Skaaren" (UT Press, 2017) and "Chainsaws, Slackers, and Spy Kids: Thirty Years of Filmmaking in Austin, Texas," which won the 2012 Peter C. Rollins Book of the Year Award. She holds a PhD in film history and taught for more than 20 years at the University of Texas at Austin, Texas State University, Austin Community College and the Austin Museum of Art. A former film critic, she currently works as a freelance writer and ghostwriter and lives in Austin with her husband and son.