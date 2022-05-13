© 2022 NPR Illinois
Front Row Classics looks at the 'Great American Songbook' with Michael Feinstein

Published May 13, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
Classics interviews Michael Feinstein

Front Row Classics is thrilled to bring you a special conversation with Mr. Michael Feinstein. Michael is a renowned pianist, singer and historian. He's also the definitive Ambassador for the Great American Songbook.

The interview includes discussion on his personal relationships with some of the greatest contributors to Twentieth Century popular music, including Ira Gershwin and Rosemary Clooney. Brandon and Michael also discuss well-known and not so well-known movie musicals.

Michael also takes time to mention some of his latest projects. These include upcoming shows celebrating Judy Garland's 100th birthday & his newest album, Gershwin Country.

For information about upcoming performance dates, you can visit michaelfeinstein.com.

Front Row Network classic film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
