Front Row Network

Kevin Smith talks FanExpo St. Louis happening this weekend!

Published May 12, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
Kevin Smith will be at FanExpo in St. Louis
Kevin Smith will be at FanExpo in St. Louis

Meet me in St. Louis! Craig was given the great opportunity to speak with director/podcaster Kevin Smith. The two speak about Kevin’s experience at comic conventions ahead of his appearance this weekend at FanExpo St. Louis. Kevin and Jay Mewes will have a special show Saturday night after the comic con wraps up for the day. Craig also asks Kevin about his upcoming comic line Secret Stash Press with Dark Horse Comics coming out this fall. It is a really fun conversation in preparation to what will be an excellent weekend!

Tickets to FanExpo: Fanexpohq.com/fanexpostlouis

Listen to the episode on all major podcast platforms by searching The Front Row Network, or by visiting these links.

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-front-row-network/id1005302379

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3up989AN9guurej8fMapPl

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
See stories by Craig McFarland
