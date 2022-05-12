Kevin Smith talks FanExpo St. Louis happening this weekend!

Meet me in St. Louis! Craig was given the great opportunity to speak with director/podcaster Kevin Smith. The two speak about Kevin’s experience at comic conventions ahead of his appearance this weekend at FanExpo St. Louis. Kevin and Jay Mewes will have a special show Saturday night after the comic con wraps up for the day. Craig also asks Kevin about his upcoming comic line Secret Stash Press with Dark Horse Comics coming out this fall. It is a really fun conversation in preparation to what will be an excellent weekend!

