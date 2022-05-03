Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Spoiler Free) Review

With over 30 movies and television shows, the MCU has grown to an immense amount of content. In this newest Marvel offering, Sam Rami has put his unique horror themed style to the follow up Dr Strange Sequel: Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It’s a non-stop mind bending thrillride that barely pauses to breathe between fantastical set pieces and well choreographed action sequences. It opens the door to countless possibilities for the MCU’s future but also tells a layered story about the regrets that exist inside everyone and how we handle them. Unfortunately, we’ve also expanded into a darker, more violent story that may not be appropriate for all ages so keep that in mind when choosing the next family trip to the theater. Otherwise, buckle up, you’re in for quite a ride.

Our story begins with our newest hero America Chavez (played by relative newcomer Xochitl Gomez) on the run by fantastical creatures that are trying to steal her multiverse jumping powers. She accidentally finds herself in the MCU universe and we’re off to the races. The character of America Chavez is a breath of fresh air as a plucky universe hopping adventurer that you can’t help but root for. She’s got good comedy chops and has a delightful presence whenever on screen. She does well to pull on your heart strings while still pushing some high level action scenes in her own right. I, for one, can’t wait to see America Chavez appear in more MCU content.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

From here, Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) take it upon themselves to protect America and save her from her would-be pursuers. Cumberbatch and Wong are back in their usual form and it’s a welcome sense of home. These two have a buddy cop chemistry that you love to see in these movies. Even in severe danger, the back and forth dialogue flows like a fine wine that feels like they’ve been friends for years. Cumberbatch on his own struggles a bit when it comes to bringing the emotion but it’s a small qualm for what’s otherwise a great performance. Together they protect and follow America on a psychedelic journey that reaches far into the limits of the imagination.

Elizabeth Olsen is also back playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, last seen in her Disney + series Wandavision. This is as much of a Dr Strange movie as it is a Scarlet Witch movie, as we continue her story arc filled with regret and frustration coming off the end of her TV series. Here she is expanding her search for her children that only existed in her dreams and joining in on the multiversal exploits to find what she’s missing. Olsen is fantastic, bringing a dark and painful performance to a flawed character. She’s given room to play outside of her normal characterization and she uses every bit of space to stretch out that part to great heights. She’s made the Wanda role her own and grown it in some fascinating ways. Her unbridled rage and fearsome dedication is unlike any other MCU character to date.

Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor return in supporting roles as Dr Christine Palmer and Baron Mordo from the previous film. McAdams continues as the driver for Strange, being the “one that got away.” On the other hand, Ejiofor is hardly used and barely recognizable from the Mordo of the previous film. Both characters are used purely as McGuffens to tie Strange to his past and in service of pushing the others forward, often feeling tacked on. When the main theme of the story seems to be regret, it’s easy to point to McAdams’ character but I question whether a love story was the best way to reflect this in Dr Strange.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Sam Rami has crafted a visually stunning action film and expands into some genuine horror as well. The story has some early twists that recontextualize some of our characters but continues the surprises throughout. What’s more of a surprise though is the rating of the movie. It’s PG-13 and earns every bit of it by increasing the brutality and pushing the film into a heavy horror aspect. Don’t get me wrong, the horror themes were effective in a way that reflects Sam Rami’s roots in the best way. Some scenes even invoke that of the original 1984 Terminator. On the other hand, the gore and violence felt unearned and uncomfortable within a series that have largely been for family audiences. Not to say that eventually these movies would have to grow into a more serious tone but the extent used here was a little more over the top than what could be perceived as necessary.

Despite the visceral action involved, it’s used largely to tell a compelling story of the effects of regret on individuals. Some look for answers, desperate to correct past wrongs and others deflect to avoid real issues. To what end is what takes our characters on a rollercoaster odyssey that is like no other. Whatever universe you travel to, there’s no running from past regrets. The story is a powerful one and opens up the possibilities on the wider MCU that is exciting and bewildering. There is infinite potential and is best exemplified in some exciting cameos the levels of Spiderman: No Way Home. The potential leaves you wanting more, now more than ever.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Courtesy of Marvel Studios / (L-R): Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Although visuals and effects are stunning, it’s not entirely consistent. There are times when the CGI was very apparent, deluding the illusion of the fantastical. The creatures were rendered with such love and care that it felt off to see humans CGI’d poorly. The same goes for the locales. Every universe felt diverse and absolutely interesting but when brought back down for some of the more serious character driven scenes, background quality took a dip within some heavy green screen. I wouldn’t call it outright bad, but enough to take me out of the moment briefly. Additionally, some of the costume design felt clumsy to the degree of a Spirit Halloween store. These complaints are few and far between to what is an unreal journey of discovery that will leave audiences in awe and wonder.

The MCU has expanded its borders previously into space and now into the endless possibilities of multiverses with Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It builds upon all of the previous MCU history and pushes gleefully into the unknown. There is an expectation of knowledge to the audience as this does rely on several previous films and Disney + series, so you better do your homework. Otherwise, this new entry into the Marvel films is a wild ride with unpredictable twists and turns that provides only brief respite to breathe between brutal action. The new character of America Chavez is a welcome addition and our well known characters are given satisfying story arcs that surprise and delight. By the time credits roll, no character is left the same and I’m interested to see where they go next.