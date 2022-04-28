Scott McGee celebrates 'Danger on the Silver Screen' on Front Row Classics

Front Row Classics is happy to welcome Scott McGee! Scott is a senior director of Original Productions at Turner Classic Movies. He joins Brandon to discuss his newest book, "Danger on the Silver Screen: 50 Films Celebrating Cinema's Greatest Stunts". The book takes a look at the storied history of stunt work and the men & women who pioneered this artform. Brandon and Scott discuss key films in the evolution of stunt work and some of the greatest stars who brought them to the screen.

"Danger on the Silver Screen" is available from Running Press and Turner Classic Movies wherever books are sold.

Scott McGee is a senior director of Original Productions at Turner Classic Movies. He is also a programmer for TCM’s annual film festival and the lead programmer for the TCM Classic Cruise, and has been a presenter at many of TCM’s past festivals and other industry conventions.