Dis Unplugged host talks Disney with Beyond the Mouse

“What can you do, just to make them smile?”

We are beyond thrilled to welcome Pete Werner to Beyond the Mouse. Pete is the host of the Dis Unplugged, he also co-owns Dreams Unlimited Travel and the real estate company Moving to Orlando. Pete is one of the main content creators that inspired us to begin our podcast four years ago. We chat the origins of the Dis, also his efforts to raise money for Give Kids the World and his thoughts on the current Disney leadership. After that we dive into DVC, as Craig is thinking it might be in his future. This conversation was a ton of fun!

We are also joining Pete and Dis Unplugged in helping to raise money towards the Give Kids the World Power of Ten Campaign. Please help us raise money for this wonderful organization through this link: give.gktw.org/BTMGKTW

FEATURING: Craig McFarland, Brett Rutherford and Vanessa Ferguson