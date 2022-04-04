© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Director of Development (chief fundraiser)
Apply by April 21
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

The great Dave Goelz, the man behind the great Gonzo, chats all things muppets with Beyond the Mouse

Published March 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
btm-dave-goelz-square.jpg

We are excited to interview Muppet legend, Dave Goelz. Dave has been responsible for creating and portraying Gonzo on The Muppets, as well as numerous other characters including Floyd and Professor Bunsen Honeydew. We talk to Dave about his career. We also focus on his direct work with Jim Henson. Lots of Muppet Christmas Carol talk is waiting for you as well!

FEATURING: Brett Rutherford, Craig McFarland and Vanessa Ferguson

Tags

Front Row Network Disneydisney plusMuppets
Stay Connected
Related Stories