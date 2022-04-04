The great Dave Goelz, the man behind the great Gonzo, chats all things muppets with Beyond the Mouse

We are excited to interview Muppet legend, Dave Goelz. Dave has been responsible for creating and portraying Gonzo on The Muppets, as well as numerous other characters including Floyd and Professor Bunsen Honeydew. We talk to Dave about his career. We also focus on his direct work with Jim Henson. Lots of Muppet Christmas Carol talk is waiting for you as well!

FEATURING: Brett Rutherford, Craig McFarland and Vanessa Ferguson