Front Row Classics Celebrates 'Essential Directors' with Sloan De Forest

Published March 31, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
We're thrilled to welcome author and historian Sloan De Forest to Front Row Classics! Sloan's most recent release is "The Essential Directors: The Art and Impact of Cinema's Most Influential Filmmakers". The book highlights fifty-six of the greatest directors from the silent through the modern era. Brandon and Sloan highlight several of these filmmakers along with some of their greatest movies. We also spend time discussing Sloan's lifelong love of cinema.

"The Essential Directors: The Art and Impact of Cinema's Most Influential Filmmakers" is available from Running Press and Turner Classic Movies wherever books are sold.

Sloan De Forest is a writer and film historian. As a relative of talking-pictures pioneer Lee de Forest, she has film history in her blood. Sloan is the author of Dynamic Dames: Fifty Leading Ladies Who Made History (2019, Running Press) and Turner Classic Movies Must-See Sci-Fi: Fifty Movies That Are Out of This World (2018, Running Press). She is a contributing author of Natalie Wood: Reflections on a Legendary Life by Manoah Bowman (2016, Running Press) and Grace Kelly: Hollywood Dream Girl by Jay Jorgensen (2017, HarperCollins), and has written about film for Sony, Time Warner Cable, the Mary Pickford Foundation, and Bright Lights Film Journal. Sloan has also appeared as a commentator for CNN’s television documentary The Movies. She lives in Hollywood—mentally, spiritually, and geographically.

