Front Row Network

'Sci-Fi is like a big pie' John Scalzi talks The Kaiju Preservation Society

Published March 2, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST
Front Row Network interviews author John Scalzi

We are thrilled to bring you our interview with prolific Sci-Fi author, John Scalzi. Craig and Mike chat with John about his upcoming release, "The Kaiju Preservation Society." Set for release on March 15, this new stand-alone novel is signature Scalzi, bringing humor and wit to the world of kaijus. We also talk his previous works, including "The Old Man's Warseries" as well as "Red Shirts" and others. Scalzi provides insights into his writing process, and even compares Sci-Fi to his favorite dessert.

FEATURING: Craig McFarland and Mike Anthony

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
