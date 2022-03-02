'Sci-Fi is like a big pie' John Scalzi talks The Kaiju Preservation Society

We are thrilled to bring you our interview with prolific Sci-Fi author, John Scalzi. Craig and Mike chat with John about his upcoming release, "The Kaiju Preservation Society." Set for release on March 15, this new stand-alone novel is signature Scalzi, bringing humor and wit to the world of kaijus. We also talk his previous works, including "The Old Man's Warseries" as well as "Red Shirts" and others. Scalzi provides insights into his writing process, and even compares Sci-Fi to his favorite dessert.

FEATURING: Craig McFarland and Mike Anthony