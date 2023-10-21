© 2023 NPR Illinois
Hosted by Randy Eccles

A variation where Community Voices intersects with The X from NPR Illinois. Musician interviews from Community Voices combined with local music from The X, previews of artists performing in central Illinois, new and timely music from our locally programmed HD3 and streaming service – The X.

CV-X airs Saturdays 5 to 7 p.m. followed by Sound Opinions.

On The X, we play everything – it’s an adult album alternative rock station with lots of soul, a sprinkling of blues, twang, reggae, and more!

