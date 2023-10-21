CV-X
A variation where Community Voices intersects with The X from NPR Illinois. Musician interviews from Community Voices combined with local music from The X, previews of artists performing in central Illinois, new and timely music from our locally programmed HD3 and streaming service – The X.
CV-X airs Saturdays 5 to 7 p.m. followed by Sound Opinions.
On The X, we play everything – it’s an adult album alternative rock station with lots of soul, a sprinkling of blues, twang, reggae, and more!
The Telephone Junkies' Jacob Armbrecht (guitar/lead vocals) and Nick Kniss (guitar) join Community Voices to discuss a busy year involving two albums. Pax Telephona and War Junkies are envisioned to compliment each other as Armbrecht prepares to put the band on hold to travel and complete solo work.
Jamie Merideth and Phil Cooper update us on the latest output from Astrofix.
Fireside Relics' creative sparks are so numerous they are releasing two new albums at once | Community VoicesNick Park and Aaron Davis of central Illinois band Fireside Relics stop by the studios to share their two new albums.
Little Feat co-founder, vocalist, and keyboardist Bill Payne previews the band's upcoming concert at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur.
Keagan Cross and John Peters from The Lovelorn join Community Voices to talk local music and their new album.
Winner of the 2013 Atlanta Blues Challenge, Timo Arthur has spent the past thirty years working as a professional musician. Arthur currently lives in Springfield after stops around the world. His piano ballad "Sing Me Into Heaven (for Eva Cassidy)" won a Runner Up award in the 2017 Song of the Year contest. Timo visited the NPR Illinois studios to discuss his art on Community Voices.
The ten-week lineup kicks off Thursday evening with the Lilli Lewis Project.
This year's fair runs August 10-20.
Dave Mizeur is a local musician who has been working to produce his second album, the newly released Well City - After the Storm.