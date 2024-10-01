Madison Holcomb is a senior journalism major from the small town of Coal City, Illinois. She joined the Illinois Student Newsroom at the start of 2022. She recently started a new role at IPM News as an investigative reporter with its collaboration with the Invisible Institute. Previously, she interned at St. Louis Public Radio and WGN Radio in Chicago, served as news director at the student-run radio station WPGU and wrote as a news writer for The Daily Illini, the university’s independent student newspaper.