Lyndsay JonesReporter
Lyndsay Jones is a reporter at WGLT. She joined the station in 2021. You can reach her at lljone3@ilstu.edu.
A decision Tuesday by the Illinois Supreme Court means the end of cash bail in the state. Cash bail will officially end on Sept. 18 of this year, making the state the first in the nation to entirely eliminate cash bail.
Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy has resigned after less than two years on the job. No reason was given for Kinzy’s abrupt resignation.
Trustees on Monday approved an agreement with Memorial Health System that will allow ISU to sublet space north of downtown Springfield, bringing the Mennonite College of Nursing to the state capitol. The university will sublet around 10,000 square feet of space.
Kathryn Harris has been on the 157-year-old college's board of trustees since 2018.
David Gerlach has been at the helm of the 157-year-old institution since 2015.
The 2,000-plus-members group hopes to snag the attention of a megadonor between now and May 13, the day president David Gerlach said Lincoln College will close its doors permanently.