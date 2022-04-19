Hannah Meisel"Illinois Issues" state government and politics editor
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. Hannah previously reported on the statehouse for The Daily Line and Law360, and also worked a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax in 2018.
She has also worked as a reporter for Illinois Public Media in Urbana, and served as NPR Illinois' statehouse intern in 2014 while working toward a master's degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois at Springfield.
Hannah also holds a journalism degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she was a reporter and managing editor at The Daily Illini. After college, she interned at NPR in Washington, D.C.
In 2020, the Washington Post named Hannah one of the best political reporters in Illinois and in 2021, she won the Illinois News Broadcasters Association's Crystal Mic award for best small market radio reporter in the state. Hannah is a former host of WSEC-TV's weekly political roundtable program CapitolView and makes regular appearances on TV and radio stations across the state in addition to her role as a panelist and producer for NPR Illinois'State Week in Review.
-
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Illinois' next budget into law this week, even though it's more than two months until it takes effect. Moody's Investor Service also upgraded Illinois' credit rating, the third upgrade the state has been given in the past year. Moody's and Standard and Poor's issued upgrades previously. We also discuss the latest election related news.
-
-
Before voters can weigh in on November ballot, ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ must survive new legal challengeBefore closing out its truncated spring legislative session earlier this month, the General Assembly approved language that will be put to voters in November, asking whether Illinois should amend its constitution to add a so-called “Workers’ Rights Amendment” to guarantee the right to collectively bargain in a state with a long tradition of strong organized labor. But those behind a new lawsuit filed Thursday hope to prevent the question from being printed on the ballot in the first place, claiming the proposed amendment would conflict with federal labor law.
-
Lawmakers made an early departure from the statehouse after wrapping up the spring session. Before doing so, they passed a new budget, anti-crime legislation and more. We discuss it on this episode.
-
-
Democrats in control of state government were racing to approve a budget and public safety legislation, among other items, before their self-imposed adjournment deadline passed. The budget plan included several tax relief proposals, which will be heavily touted during the upcoming campaigns.
-
Heading into the final hours of the General Assembly’s spring legislative session on Friday, lawmakers’ to-do list has been pared down to the bare essentials as they prepare to leave Springfield seven weeks earlier than their usual end-of-May sprint.
-
Renovations on the long-vacant State Armory Building in downtown Springfield will finally begin in July, Gov. JB Pritzker and other local officials announced Wednesday.
-
Both parties are pointing fingers on the issue of crime as election year messaging ramps up. Republicans have continued to criticize criminal justice legislation Democrats approved last year. Meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association issued an attack ad against GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin, targeting some of the clients he represented as a defense attorney. And statehouse Democrats have also unveiled a new anti-crime package in the final days of the spring legislative session.
-
