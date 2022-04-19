© 2022 NPR Illinois
2022-04-19-Hannah-Meisel-pro-headshot.jpg

Hannah Meisel

"Illinois Issues" state government and politics editor
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. Hannah previously reported on the statehouse for The Daily Line and Law360, and also worked a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax in 2018.

She has also worked as a reporter for Illinois Public Media in Urbana, and served as NPR Illinois' statehouse intern in 2014 while working toward a master's degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois at Springfield. 

Hannah also holds a journalism degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she was a reporter and managing editor at The Daily Illini. After college, she interned at NPR in Washington, D.C.

In 2020, the Washington Post named Hannah one of the best political reporters in Illinois and in 2021, she won the Illinois News Broadcasters Association's Crystal Mic award for best small market radio reporter in the state. Hannah is a former host of WSEC-TV's weekly political roundtable program CapitolView and makes regular appearances on TV and radio stations across the state in addition to her role as a panelist and producer for NPR Illinois'State Week in Review.

