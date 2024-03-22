Brooke Depenbusch is an Assistant Professor of Legal Studies at UIS. Dr. Depenbusch is an interdisciplinary scholar whose research examines U.S. social policy and the ways that its contours are shaped through legal, political, and social struggle. Her current book project argues that the ongoing expansion of economic inequality as well as the weakness of the 21st-century welfare state have their origins in longstanding political and social struggles which reach back to the 1930s. Her work focuses on the contentious history of state and local public assistance programs.