Opponents of Illinois' assault weapons ban take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published December 1, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST
On today's First Listen for Dec. 1,

- Opponents of Illinois' ban on high-powered firearms want the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily block the law. But legal experts say the emergency appeal may be a long shot.

- More abortions were performed after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Illinois was one of the states that saw an increase in the procedure.

- Springfield Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicle doors and not to leave their cars unattended when warming them up this winter.

