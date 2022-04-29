© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)
First Listen logo
First Listen

UIS and its faculty may be close to an agreement, Illinois infrastructure gets a C-, and more on Pillsbury Moving Forward | NPR Illinois First Listen

Published April 29, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
First Listen logo

UIS faculty bargaining session today and other top stories

  • UIS and its faculty appear to be close to a contract agreement
  • Illinois gets a C- on its infrastructure
  • An environmental study up next for Pillsbury site in Springfield
  • Fertilizer prices double, farmers look for alternatives
  • Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter gives a progress report on Transportation Hub
First Listen 2022
Michelle Eccles
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories