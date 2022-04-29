UIS and its faculty may be close to an agreement, Illinois infrastructure gets a C-, and more on Pillsbury Moving Forward | NPR Illinois First Listen
UIS faculty bargaining session today and other top stories
- UIS and its faculty appear to be close to a contract agreement
- Illinois gets a C- on its infrastructure
- An environmental study up next for Pillsbury site in Springfield
- Fertilizer prices double, farmers look for alternatives
- Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter gives a progress report on Transportation Hub