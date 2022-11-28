NPR Illinois Daily - Ticket Window contest rules
No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win this contest.
1. Contest Period (the “Contest”) begins November 29, 2022 and continues indefinitely. The contest runs daily when tickets are available to award. Each entry period commences with that morning’s NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter (sent at approximately 5 a.m.) and concludes with a drawing at 4 p.m. Central Time, (“Contest Period”).
2. Eligibility: Contest is open to all who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.
3. How to Enter: First, subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter at https://groups.webservices.illinois.edu/subscribe/84080. When you receive the daily email, check if the “Ticket Window” is open and if you are interested in using the available tickets. If so, click the entry link to be in the drawing for that day’s tickets.
NPR Illinois must receive all eligible entries by 4 p.m. that day. Limit one entry per person per daily drawing.
4. Entry Requirements: For entrants to participate in the drawing, they must be active subscribers to the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter and click the daily entry link creating an email submission for the drawing.
Any entry not in compliance with the above entry requirements is ineligible.
NPR Illinois will not disclose specific information regarding entries, other than as otherwise set forth in these Contest Rules.
- Entries must comply with the Contest Rules
- Entrant must be able to attend the event and pickup tickets at NPR Illinois studios or make will-call arrangements (if possible) through NPR Illinois.
