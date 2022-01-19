NPR Illinois Classic | 91.9 HD2

The UIS Music Department and the Illinois Symphony Orchestra are teaming up to provide new opportunities for both UIS music students as well as Illinois Symphony Youth Orchestras members. UIS Music Program Director Yona Stamatis, Illinois Symphony Orchestra Trevor Orthmann and Logan Campbell, the UIS Orchestra conductor and ISO youth orchestras conductor, visited Community Voices to discuss the collaboration, as well as the upcoming concert featuring both organizations on Oct. 17.

