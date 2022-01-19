NPR Illinois Classic | 91.9 HD2

-
The Land of Lincoln Chorus raises funds and creates memories every February with singing valentines. Carl Follin, a member of the chorus, spoke to Community Voices about the history of the organization and his favorite memories of singing love songs to unsuspecting recipients on Valentines Day.
UIS Music Department and Illinois Symphony Orchestra collaboration kicks off with concert | Community VoicesThe UIS Music Department and the Illinois Symphony Orchestra are teaming up to provide new opportunities for both UIS music students as well as Illinois Symphony Youth Orchestras members. UIS Music Program Director Yona Stamatis, Illinois Symphony Orchestra Trevor Orthmann and Logan Campbell, the UIS Orchestra conductor and ISO youth orchestras conductor, visited Community Voices to discuss the collaboration, as well as the upcoming concert featuring both organizations on Oct. 17.
The composer passed away a little over a year ago. Two final works, a film score for The Magnificent Seven and a horn concerto, prove that his emotional approach to storytelling endures.
The New York composer is one of 23 individuals picked this year for the prestigious annual prize, which comes with $625,000.
Everything about this Mazurka is dreamy, floating along as if Chopin made up the music on the spot in a great opium cloud.
A remarkable American composer was also one of the country's finest critics. Another leading critic reflects on both his predecessor's work and music journalism today.
The veteran composer crafts a masterfully emotional and poignant score to Yoji Yamada's heartbreaking new film. The 28 tracks here are so patient, they can make the world seem to move in slow motion.
Young musicians from a Paraguayan slum have toured the world with instruments made of garbage. They've played with Stevie Wonder and for the Pope. Now they're in a documentary.
Join UIS Ethnomusicology Professor Yona Stamatis Wednesdays, 8-10 PM streaming here and broadcast on NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS to listen to the Illinois…
Derek Gripper's exploration of West African kora music has produced two acclaimed albums — and, he says, a better understanding of the classical music he played as a kid.
Follow the young South African soprano's fairytale rise to fame in a travelogue of classic arias and scenes by Rossini, Delibes and Bellini.
From operas about Steve Jobs and Alice in Wonderland to an orchestral evocation of Detroit and a new concerto for Yo-Yo Ma, the new concert season is flush with premieres.