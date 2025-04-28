© 2025 NPR Illinois
The largest union for federal employees looking at layoffs | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:44 AM CDT
  • The union, the American Federation of Government Employees, will cut it employee head count by more than half
  • Nearly all metro areas of Illinois have seen unemployment rates fall over the past year
  • Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is pushing back on President Donald Trump over El Salvador
  • Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says he'll make an announcement very soon about a potential run for U.S. Senate
  • The Illinois Supreme Court has upheld a law that says constitutional challenges to certain actions may be only filed in two counties
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
