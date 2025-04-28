The largest union for federal employees looking at layoffs | First Listen
- The union, the American Federation of Government Employees, will cut it employee head count by more than half
- Nearly all metro areas of Illinois have seen unemployment rates fall over the past year
- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is pushing back on President Donald Trump over El Salvador
- Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says he'll make an announcement very soon about a potential run for U.S. Senate
- The Illinois Supreme Court has upheld a law that says constitutional challenges to certain actions may be only filed in two counties