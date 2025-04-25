© 2025 NPR Illinois
The list of possible candidates for Senator Durbin's seat continues to grow | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 25, 2025 at 8:25 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he doesn't plan on endorsing anyone for his seat
  • Following Senator Durbin's retirement announcement, Congressman Ray LaHood says Illinoisans are ready to turn a page
  • Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the remains discovered on April 18 in a wooded area in Grandview are human skeletal remains
  • The man who killed seven people and injured dozens in a July 4th shooting in Highland Park has been sentenced to life in prison without parole
  • The judge overseeing the corruption trial of State Senator Emil Jones the Third declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a decision
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
