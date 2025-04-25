The list of possible candidates for Senator Durbin's seat continues to grow | First Listen
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he doesn't plan on endorsing anyone for his seat
- Following Senator Durbin's retirement announcement, Congressman Ray LaHood says Illinoisans are ready to turn a page
- Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the remains discovered on April 18 in a wooded area in Grandview are human skeletal remains
- The man who killed seven people and injured dozens in a July 4th shooting in Highland Park has been sentenced to life in prison without parole
- The judge overseeing the corruption trial of State Senator Emil Jones the Third declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a decision