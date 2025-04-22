© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois officials preparing for a the spread of the measles outbreak to Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 22, 2025 at 8:03 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • More than 700 measles cases have been reported in 25 states, but none in Illinois so far
  • The Trump administration as issued an emergency directive to make it easier to log trees on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking state lawmakers for a 15-million dollar increase in his budget
  • Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki says Pope Francis showed what it means to be a witness to love
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
