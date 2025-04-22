Illinois officials preparing for a the spread of the measles outbreak to Illinois | First Listen
- More than 700 measles cases have been reported in 25 states, but none in Illinois so far
- The Trump administration as issued an emergency directive to make it easier to log trees on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking state lawmakers for a 15-million dollar increase in his budget
- Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki says Pope Francis showed what it means to be a witness to love