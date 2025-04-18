State Senator Emil Jones the third is testifying in his own defense | First Listen

© 2025 NPR Illinois
State Senator Emil Jones the third is testifying in his own defense

NPR Illinois
Published April 18, 2025 at 8:19 AM CDT
  • State Senator Emil Jones the third told the jury that the red-light camera entrepreneur reminded him of a 'used car salesman"
  • Potential candidate for U.S. Senator in Illinois are making the rounds while waiting for a decision for current U.S. Senator Dick Durbin
  • U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is critical of the Trump administration's treatment of veterans
  • The leader of the Illinois State Board of Education is pushing back against the Trump administration's demand for schools to eliminate DEI programming
