State Senator Emil Jones the third is testifying in his own defense | First Listen
- State Senator Emil Jones the third told the jury that the red-light camera entrepreneur reminded him of a 'used car salesman"
- Potential candidate for U.S. Senator in Illinois are making the rounds while waiting for a decision for current U.S. Senator Dick Durbin
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is critical of the Trump administration's treatment of veterans
- The leader of the Illinois State Board of Education is pushing back against the Trump administration's demand for schools to eliminate DEI programming