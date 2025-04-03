© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is readying his budget request for lawmakers | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published April 3, 2025 at 7:36 AM CDT
  • Raoul says he plans to ask for an additional $15 millions to hire more attorneys
  • The Chicago-based American Library Association says a recent executive order could make it harder for Americans to access the internet
  • Illinois students and public university leaders are hammering home the importance of federal education funding
  • Springfield police arrest a Rochester man after a fatal shooting near a fast food drive thru Tuesday night
