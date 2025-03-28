Trump Administration cuts impact the Departments of Human Services and Public Health | First Listen
- Illinois programs facing $153 million in funding cuts
- Local groups are focusing on community-based organizing to draw attention to the Trump administration travel ban
- The Teamsters are upset with Governor JB Pritzker over warehouse workhouse protections veto
- The union representing tenured and tenured track faculty at ISU has voted to authorize a strike
- A Springfield man involved in a crash after failing to stop for police has died