Trump Administration cuts impact the Departments of Human Services and Public Health | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:19 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois programs facing $153 million in funding cuts
  • Local groups are focusing on community-based organizing to draw attention to the Trump administration travel ban
  • The Teamsters are upset with Governor JB Pritzker over warehouse workhouse protections veto
  • The union representing tenured and tenured track faculty at ISU has voted to authorize a strike
  • A Springfield man involved in a crash after failing to stop for police has died
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
