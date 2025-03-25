© 2025 NPR Illinois
An aging U.S. population is creating challenges and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 25, 2025 at 7:34 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The aging population in the U.S. is growing and so is the demand for caregivers
  • The elimination of the Scope program in Springfield Public Schools is on hold
  • The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it plans to roll back 31 environmental regulations
  • The Sangamon County Coroner says a woman attacked and seriously injured in her home on March 17th has died
  • The Sangamon County Sheriff's office reports a person was found dead following a car fire
  • A New Berlin woman struck and killed Saturday along Interstate 72
