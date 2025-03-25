An aging U.S. population is creating challenges and more top stories | First Listen
- The aging population in the U.S. is growing and so is the demand for caregivers
- The elimination of the Scope program in Springfield Public Schools is on hold
- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it plans to roll back 31 environmental regulations
- The Sangamon County Coroner says a woman attacked and seriously injured in her home on March 17th has died
- The Sangamon County Sheriff's office reports a person was found dead following a car fire
- A New Berlin woman struck and killed Saturday along Interstate 72