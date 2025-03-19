© 2025 NPR Illinois
Federal cuts to Medicaid could jeopardize health care access for more millions | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 19, 2025 at 7:15 AM CDT
  • Clinics that offer free or reduced care are bracing for an uptick in demand for services thanks to cuts to Medicaid
  • SIUE administrators are looking to cut the university's physics program to help alleviate budget struggles
  • A bill prohibiting students from using cell phones and other wireless devices while in class is advancing in the Illinois legislature
  • A new South Dakota law bans eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker continues to build a national profile
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
