Programs to provide local fresh food from farmers to schools and food banks canceled | First Listen
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has stopped $41 million in funding for program where farmers provide fresh food to local schools and food banks
- Illinois is among 20 states and Washington D.C. that filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's cuts to the Department of Education
- Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias continues to remind residents about the REAL I-D federal deadline
- Speculation around who will run for Illinois top offices in 2026