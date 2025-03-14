© 2025 NPR Illinois
Programs to provide local fresh food from farmers to schools and food banks canceled | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:40 AM CDT
  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture has stopped $41 million in funding for program where farmers provide fresh food to local schools and food banks
  • Illinois is among 20 states and Washington D.C. that filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's cuts to the Department of Education
  • Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias continues to remind residents about the REAL I-D federal deadline
  • Speculation around who will run for Illinois top offices in 2026
