Farmers fearful of trade war created by tariffs and other top stories | First Listen
- Farmers are concerned about the impacts of a potential trade war
- Illinois abortion rights advocates are worried about President Trump's decision to drop an Idaho abortion case
- Students in Champaign got a visit from Governor JB Pritzker as he promoted limiting cell phone use in school
- Another client of the Illinois Innocence Project is exonerated
- The Illinois state flag may stay the same
- Homeschool families rally at the state capitol to oppose more regulation on homeschooling