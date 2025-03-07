© 2025 NPR Illinois
Farmers fearful of trade war created by tariffs and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 7, 2025 at 7:13 AM CST
Farmer harvesting soybeans
TaylorMarieCasey13
Farmer harvesting soybeans
  • Farmers are concerned about the impacts of a potential trade war
  • Illinois abortion rights advocates are worried about President Trump's decision to drop an Idaho abortion case
  • Students in Champaign got a visit from Governor JB Pritzker as he promoted limiting cell phone use in school
  • Another client of the Illinois Innocence Project is exonerated
  • The Illinois state flag may stay the same
  • Homeschool families rally at the state capitol to oppose more regulation on homeschooling
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
