© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A federal judge reassesses bribery convictions of Commonwealth Edison execs | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 4, 2025 at 7:22 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A federal judge tosses four of nine bribery convictions against former Comm Ed execs but left other convictions intact
  • Illinois Senate Republicans are pushing a proposal to cap annual property tax hikes
  • Governor JB Pritzker champions a proposal allowing community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees in some career fields
  • President Trump's push to cut federal spending will mean at least four federal leases in Springfield will end
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories