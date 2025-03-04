A federal judge reassesses bribery convictions of Commonwealth Edison execs | First Listen
- A federal judge tosses four of nine bribery convictions against former Comm Ed execs but left other convictions intact
- Illinois Senate Republicans are pushing a proposal to cap annual property tax hikes
- Governor JB Pritzker champions a proposal allowing community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees in some career fields
- President Trump's push to cut federal spending will mean at least four federal leases in Springfield will end